News Feed, Ukrainian refugees, Germany, Poland, Czechia, Ukraine
Poll: 50% of Ukrainians in Poland, Germany, Czechia, say they are 'less likely to return' to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2024 7:10 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian refugees gather at the railway station on March 3rd, 2022, in Przemysl, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Francesco Pistilli/IRC)
Half of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Poland, and Czechia said they are "less likely to return" to Ukraine, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) released on May 14.

According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protection to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in EU states. Poland hosts roughly 1 million of them, representing the highest number of all countries.

The poll found that 66% of respondents said they were "completely" or "rather satisfied" with their lives in Germany, Poland, and Czechia.

While only 7% said they had already received citizenship from another country, and 12% said they had submitted documents, another 45% said they would like to obtain citizenship.

When asked what factors would help respondents decide to move back, safety and the proper functioning of critical infrastructure were among the most cited reasons. At the same time, 26% said they would not go back until the full-scale invasion was over.

"The results of the survey given in this press release show that a significant part of Ukrainian refugees are losing (or have already lost) their connection with Ukraine," said Anton Hrushetskyi, the executive director of KIIS.

"At the personal level, many Ukrainians abroad face a difficult decision - to take root in a new place or wait for a certain moment to return."

Hrushetskyi concluded by saying, "If there is a sincere desire to return, the government and Ukrainian society must show support."

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:14 PM

Putin to visit China on May 16-17, meet Xi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16-17 to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, RIA Novosti reported on May 14, citing the Kremlin press service.
10:59 AM

FT: Moldova, EU to sign security pact.

Moldova and the EU intend to sign a security agreement in the next week, increasing cooperation in the spheres of defense, cyber threats, and foreign interference to "unprecedented levels," the Financial Times reported on May 14.
