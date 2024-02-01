Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Politico: Meloni, Macron played key role in securing 50 billion euro aid package

by Rachel Amran February 1, 2024 11:00 PM 2 min read
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) talks with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Mihaly Orban (R) prior the start of a two days EU Summit in the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on March 23, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron played key roles in getting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to agree to send 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine, Politico reported on Feb. 1.

The crucial funding, known as the Ukraine Facility, was previously blocked by Orban during an EU summit last December.

According to reports, Meloni led conversations with Orbán due to their longstanding relationship, likely related to their shared right-wing political views.  

“She tried several times to be a bridge and the impression is that this time it worked,” one of the sources told Politico.

Meloni allegedly began her diplomatic outreach with Orban months before Hungary initially obstructed the aid deal back in December. She reportedly led meetings and talks with various ministers and officials.

In the days before the current deal was reached, Meloni increased her efforts with Orban, speaking with him over the phone, meeting him at Brussels’ swanky Hotel Amigo for an hour-long chat, and again on Thursday morning before the meeting began.

President Macron also met with Orban on Wednesday night, following weeks of outreach with the Hungarian leader. Earlier this month, Macron reportedly tried to win Orban over during a lunch at the Elysée Palace in which they discussed how to better integrate Eastern EU countries.

Sources close to the French president, as well as non-French officials, emphasized that Macron played a key role in these negotiations.

“Macron never wanted to antagonize Orbán, but rather to get him on board. It is the approach that is paying off today,” one source revealed.

Hours before the deal was reached, Orban published a photo of his meeting with EU leaders, including EU Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Macron, and Meloni.

Soon after the announcement of the deal, the Hungarian leader stated that he agreed to the package because it allowed him to ensure that "Hungary's funds will not end up in Ukraine."

BREAKING: All 27 EU leaders agree on 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine
All 27 leaders of EU member states agreed on an additional 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine within the EU budget, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Feb. 1.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:34 PM

Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson.

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.
1:55 PM

Russia closes border crossing with Estonia to vehicles.

Russia has closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) reported on Feb. 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.