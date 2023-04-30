Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Politico: Finance minister says Ukraine will need another $20 billion in 2024

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2023 8:48 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will need financial backing from its Western partners next year as the budget needs will remain high, the country's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on April 29 before joining a meeting of EU finance ministers, Politico reports.

The European Union is providing Kyiv with $20 billion in loans this year to help fill a budget hole estimated at around $3 billion to $4 billion per month. Grants from the U.S. and loans from the International Monetary Fund, as well as other bilateral contributions, make up for the rest.

As Ukraine continues to fight for its freedom, the country's economy is faltering, suffering its sharpest downturn in more than 30 years, with a 30.4% drop in GDP.

"Concerning possible financing needs for 2024, this also will be huge," Marchenko said. "I think that it will not be an easy task for us to decrease drastically our expenses. Of course it depends on the military campaign, but I think it could be no less than the €18 billion as we [had] for this year."

Asked whether the EU was ready to repeat that level of support for next year, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that "the discussion about next year from the point of view of figures and exact numbers depends on the discussion we are starting on the budget of the [European] Union, but undoubtedly we will continue our support with the same commitment as we have in recent years."

In February, the EU announced a new $450 million assistance package for 2023, which brings the total financial support to Ukraine from the EU, its Member States and European financial institutions to around $55 billion.

EU provides Ukraine with another 1.5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance
The European Union has disbursed another 1.5 billion euro tranche (about $1.6 billion) to Ukraine under its annual macro-financial assistance package, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on April 25.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.