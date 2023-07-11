Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Politico: NATO still undecided on Ukraine's membership bid as allies convene

by Martin Fornusek July 11, 2023 8:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO allies have still not decided on what exactly will be offered to Ukraine at the Vilnius summit, which takes off today on July 11, Politico reported, citing unnamed officials.

The outlet's sources however believe that the final decision is close: "We have made very good progress and I am 100% optimistic," said a senior NATO official quoted by Politico.

As they have not yet agreed on the final form of the summit communiqué, NATO representatives are to reconvene to discuss the issue today on July 11.

In his July 10 address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at his participation at the summit and repeated his earliest request for a "clear signal" on Ukraine's membership bid.

Kyiv applied for a fast-tracked NATO membership in September 2022. The country hopes for a strong signal on its entry into the Alliance at the Vilnius summit on July 11-12. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Kyiv should be able to skip the Membership Action Plan on its path to accession.

However, even this procedure would still oblige Ukraine to carry out reforms and would not set any time frame for Ukraine's accession. The U.S. and Germany are expected to oppose a decisive invitation for Kyiv at the summit, citing the need for reforms and the ongoing Russian aggression.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
