Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
AP: Polish PM delivers Leopard tanks to Ukraine during his visit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 2:14 PM 1 min read
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki embraes Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyal at the Wall of Remembrance for the Fallen Heroes of Ukraine in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland / Twitter)
Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivered the first batch of Leopard tanks promised by Poland during his visit to Kyiv on Feb. 24, the Associated Press reported.

So far, Poland has pledged 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. It is not yet clear how many were transferred to Ukraine during Morawiecki's visit.

The Polish prime minister is in Kyiv to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland published photos of Morawiecki laying a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in central Kyiv together with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Video: One year of Russia’s all-out war through the eyes of one Ukrainian newsroom
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
