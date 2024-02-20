Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Ukraine, Poland, Grain
Edit post

Polish farmers threaten to extend border blockade until April, block buses from crossing

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2024 5:18 PM 2 min read
A sign on a tractor-trailer reads 'Products From Ukraine Destroy Our Families' during a protest by Polish farmers in Poznan, Poland, on Feb. 9, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Damian Lemaski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers demonstrating at the Ukrainian border said they planned to extend the border blockade until April and threatened to potentially "intensify" the protest by blocking the passage of buses, Polish media reported on Feb. 20, citing Roman Kondrow, the leader of an organization of Polish farmers involved in the protest.

Protests at the Polish-Ukrainian border erupted earlier in February as Polish farmers opposed the imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and the EU's Green Deal. Initially restricting the movement of trucks at six crossings, the organizers said they would extend the protest along the entire border on Feb. 20.

Ukrainian truckers launched counterprotests, and the situation at the border escalated after videos circulated showing Polish farmers spilling grain from a freight car at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing.

According to the Polish media outlet Money.pl, Kondrow said that he plans to continue the protests until April.

Kondrow also told the Polish radio station RMF24 that the protesters could potentially expand the scope of their blockade and prevent buses from crossing.

"If we decide not to let buses in, it will be very bad. But perhaps then our authorities will finally look for substantive solutions," Kondrow said.

Past demonstrations have been limited to blocking commercial cargo. Humanitarian aid, military supplies, buses, and private vehicles were allowed to pass, albeit at a slower pace.

Earlier on Feb. 20, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko appealed to Polish authorities to assess the legality of the ongoing blockade and to take steps against anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and actions surrounding the protests.

The protesting farmers have also begun blocking roads in Poland on Feb. 20, complicating traffic across regions.

Polish farmer blockade puts Polish-Ukrainian relations at further risk
Polish farmers have again taken to the border with neighboring Ukraine in their new month-long strike against EU policies and unfair competition from abroad. The Solidarity trade union announced on Feb. 9 that it would begin blocking roads and border crossings with Ukraine until March 10. The group…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.