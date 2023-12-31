Skip to content
Police: 2 civilians killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

by Asami Terajima and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2023 11:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 55-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Borova in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, head of the regional police Volodymyr Tymoshko reported on Dec. 31.

The bodies were found under the rubble of their destroyed house, the police of Kharkiv Oblast cited Tymoshko reported.

The attack on the town, liberated during Ukraine’s autumn 2022 counteroffensive, comes after Russian forces struck Kharkiv twice – once with missiles and later with drones.

Twenty-eight people were wounded in the missile strike at around 7:00 p.m. local time on Dec. 30, and 12 remain in the hospital, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Two children and a foreign citizen were among the wounded.

Update: Russian strike on Kharkiv wounds 28, including 2 children, foreign citizen, governor says
Russian forces launched six missiles against Kharkiv in the early evening of Dec. 30, wounding 28 people, including two children and a foreign citizen, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Asami Terajima, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
