Police: 2 civilians killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

A 55-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Borova in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, head of the regional police Volodymyr Tymoshko reported on Dec. 31.

The bodies were found under the rubble of their destroyed house, the police of Kharkiv Oblast cited Tymoshko reported.

The attack on the town, liberated during Ukraine’s autumn 2022 counteroffensive, comes after Russian forces struck Kharkiv twice – once with missiles and later with drones.

Twenty-eight people were wounded in the missile strike at around 7:00 p.m. local time on Dec. 30, and 12 remain in the hospital, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Two children and a foreign citizen were among the wounded.