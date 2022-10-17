Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 2: History and Context

October 7, 2022 1:40 pmby Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Ukrainian history is defined by struggles for power. It has been the battleground of empires, defined by foreign domination, especially in the 20th century, when Nazi and Stalinist forces sought to dominate and strangle the country for its resources. The parallels with today are stark.

In episode 2 of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, the Kyiv Independent team speaks to Ukrainian historian and writer, Olesya Khromeychuk, to discuss what Ukraine’s fractious, complicated and significant history in the century before the fall of the Soviet Union can tell us about its modern identity and the reasons behind the war. They also speak to Alyona Zhuk, an evacuated Ukrainian tattoo artist and illustrator, about passing down history to the next generation.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
