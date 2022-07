“Did the War End?” is the Kyiv Independent’s podcast that brings together three young Ukrainians exploring what it means to be a nation at war, speaking with experts and everyday Ukrainians to help them answer pressing questions. (Illustration: Karolina Gulshani)

Often referred to as the first “TikTok war,” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marks the first time a war of this scale has played out as millions of people track every move and development in almost real-time.



In this episode, we are joined by two experts to discuss disinformation, content moderation, and the role of social media in war.