PM Shmyhal: 'Russia aims to leave Ukrainians without electricity before the New Year'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine intends to triple the number of “invincibility centers” across the country, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the Cabinet of Ministry meeting on Dec. 20. There are at least 5,000 centers that have been already operating. "Russian terrorists will do everything to leave Ukrainians without electricity until the New Year," Shmyhal said. "It is important for them that Christmas and New Year in Ukraine pass in darkness. Therefore, we must prepare for new attacks (on energy infrastructure facilities)."

Shmyhal added that when Ukraine's power system is attacked almost daily, it is "simply impossible to give any forecasts on the restoration of stable power supply."

The prime minister also urged local authorities not to create inflated expectations. "Along with the attacks against our energy sector, Russia is conducting information and psychological operations to sow panic and despair," Shmyhal said. "We tell people the truth that the situation is difficult; that there may be light only for a few hours a day; that the state of affairs in the energy system may either improve or worsen depending on the intensity of new Russian attacks."