Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PM Shmyhal: 'Russia aims to leave Ukrainians without electricity before the New Year'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 21, 2022 2:08 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine intends to triple the number of “invincibility centers” across the country, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the Cabinet of Ministry meeting on Dec. 20. There are at least 5,000 centers that have been already operating. "Russian terrorists will do everything to leave Ukrainians without electricity until the New Year," Shmyhal said. "It is important for them that Christmas and New Year in Ukraine pass in darkness. Therefore, we must prepare for new attacks (on energy infrastructure facilities)."

Shmyhal added that when Ukraine's power system is attacked almost daily, it is "simply impossible to give any forecasts on the restoration of stable power supply."

The prime minister also urged local authorities not to create inflated expectations. "Along with the attacks against our energy sector, Russia is conducting information and psychological operations to sow panic and despair," Shmyhal said. "We tell people the truth that the situation is difficult; that there may be light only for a few hours a day; that the state of affairs in the energy system may either improve or worsen depending on the intensity of new Russian attacks."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.