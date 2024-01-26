Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PM Shmyhal: All EU members appear to agree on approving 4-year aid package for Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2024 8:40 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Thomas Imo via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

All 27 members of the European Union appear to agree on approving a four-year 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package for Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 26.

As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the financial support for Kyiv during a December summit, EU leaders are to reconvene on the matter on Feb. 1. Brussels is reportedly searching for alternatives to aid Ukraine if Budapest continues to block the multi-year package.

At a government meeting, Shmyhal said he hoped the EU would adopt the $54 million Ukraine Facility program needed "to fully finance all priority payments."

Kyiv expects the EU in 2024 to provide financial support at around the same level as it did last year, according to Shmyhal. Ukraine will need around 18 billion euros from the EU to cover the budget deficit, he said.

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Jan. 25 that she's confident Orban would not block the $54 billion aid package at the Feb. 1 European Council summit.

Budapest has signaled it might withdraw its opposition if the European Council unanimously approves the funding on a yearly basis, Politico reported on Jan. 26, citing its sources.

This would theoretically allow Orban to exert concessions under the threat of renewed veto during each year's vote.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier in January that the EU would pass the package even with 26 members, implying it was possible to do so without Hungary's consent.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:39 PM

France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine.

The French Ministry of Defense has transferred two additional LRU, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, the head of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, Jean-Michel Guillon, said in the interview for the press service of the French Ministry of Defence, on Jan. 25.
2:41 PM

Bloomberg: Putin signals openness to peace talks, US is skeptical.

Russian representatives relayed messages to senior U.S. officials last month, Bloomberg wrote. In a surprising concession, Putin allegedly withdrew his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for control over the occupied Ukrainian territories, amounting to about 18% of Ukraine.
1:40 PM

Minister: Ukraine to start building 4 nuclear reactors in 2024.

Before its occupation in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, used to produce more than 40% of nuclear-generated electricity in Ukraine. Today, three nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-controlled territory produce about 55% of the country's electricity needs.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.