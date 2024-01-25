Finnish FM certain Orban will not block 50 billion euro aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Jan. 25 in an interview for the German outlet RND that she is confident that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will not obstruct the EU’s provision of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial aid for Ukraine.

The Hungarian prime minister blocked the decision on the EU’s financial assistance for Kyiv last December. EU leaders will resume talks about aid for Ukraine on Feb. 1 during a special summit of the European Council.

Valtonen said that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had given "a positive signal" about an upcoming discussion on the financial assistance package.

"I am very confident that Hungary will cease its opposition," she said.

"If not, we will find another solution. At the same time, we must invest more in our security."

According to Politico, Hungary is ready to lift its veto on financial aid for Ukraine if it is reviewed on an annual basis.

In December, the Commission unblocked around 10 billion euros ($11 billion) for Hungary that had been frozen over rule-of-law violations.

Orban previously impeded certain EU sanctions against Russia and is perceived as the most Kremlin-proximate leader within the bloc.