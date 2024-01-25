Skip to content
Finnish FM certain Orban will not block 50 billion euro aid for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova January 25, 2024 1:36 PM 1 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his annual news conference in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 21, 2023. (Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Jan. 25 in an interview for the German outlet RND that she is confident that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will not obstruct the EU’s provision of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial aid for Ukraine.

The Hungarian prime minister blocked the decision on the EU’s financial assistance for Kyiv last December. EU leaders will resume talks about aid for Ukraine on Feb. 1 during a special summit of the European Council.

Valtonen said that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had given "a positive signal" about an upcoming discussion on the financial assistance package.

"I am very confident that Hungary will cease its opposition," she said.

"If not, we will find another solution. At the same time, we must invest more in our security."

According to Politico, Hungary is ready to lift its veto on financial aid for Ukraine if it is reviewed on an annual basis.

In December, the Commission unblocked around 10 billion euros ($11 billion) for Hungary that had been frozen over rule-of-law violations.

Orban previously impeded certain EU sanctions against Russia and is perceived as the most Kremlin-proximate leader within the bloc.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.