Photojournalist George Ivanchenko completes recovery with prosthesis funded by Kyiv Independent readers

Ukrainian photojournalist George Ivanchenko has graduated from Superhumans Center with a new, fully functional electronic prosthesis, completing a recovery made possible by nearly 1,500 Kyiv Independent readers.

George was reporting in eastern Ukraine together with his colleague, French journalist Antoni Lallican, when a Russian FPV drone targeted them in October 2025. Antoni was killed instantly. George survived but lost his leg. In March 2026, the Kyiv Independent launched a fundraiser to support his recovery, and within a week, readers raised $63,500 — enough to cover the Genium X4 electronic knee, the most expensive and most critical component of George's prosthesis.

Three months later, the Kyiv Independent is happy to report that George has completed his recovery.

The path to this milestone was not straightforward. Before the prosthesis could be fitted, George needed surgery to reshape his residual limb and remove an osteophyte, a bone growth that can develop after amputation. Doctors were able to remove it without reamputation, preserving the remaining length of his leg. Only after recovering from that surgery was George able to try on his new prosthesis for the first time.

He had previously learned to walk on a prosthesis with a mechanical knee joint, but the electronic components give him a far higher level of functionality.

"As it turns out, it doesn't just look impressive — it's incredibly functional too. I didn't think it was possible to walk this easily. It's incredible," George said.

George says the difference is already noticeable, and for the first time in months, he can picture what life after recovery will look like. After the rehabilitation George plans to return to a fully active life — and to reporting.

He already has plans for the first real test of his new mobility: a camping trip to France with his wife, both a trial run for the new knee and an overdue honeymoon. While there, he also intends to visit the family of Antoni Lallican, the journalist and friend who did not survive the drone strike that injured George.

This campaign underscores how powerful a community can be when it is united by shared values.

The Kyiv Independent mission has always been to be a bridge between Ukraine and the world. We do this through our journalism, documentaries, and front line reports, but also through supporting the causes that matter — be it aiding George in his recovery or funding the procurement of drone-detectors for local media outlets that go to the front-lines — our loyal readers empower this work.

Consider joining the community standing alongside independent journalism today.

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