Pentagon: US 'working hard' to rush aid to Ukraine, battlefield situation 'concerning'

The U.S. is working hard to ship defense aid to Kyiv amid a renewed Russian push in northeastern Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said on May 14.

Moscow's troops launched a new offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, just as heavy battles continued to rage further east.

"It's a challenging situation on the battlefield right now in Ukraine," Ryder said during a press briefing.

"But all accounts are that they (Ukraine) continue to take measures to defend their territory," Ryder said, adding that the U.S. is going to do "everything we can to get them the critical munitions and supplies that they need."

After six months of delays, the U.S. Congress approved a $61 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine in April. The Pentagon warned that it will likely take some time before its effects are felt on the battlefield.

When asked by a journalist whether the precarious situation at the front was caused by the months-long delay in U.S. aid or by a better position of Russian forces, Ryder said that it was likely a combination of several factors.

"It was not helpful to have this pause in security assistance," the spokesperson commented.

"Clearly... you've got other partners around the world that are providing aid to Ukraine. But the Russians have exploited the situation on the battlefield and are attempting to make advances.

"Incremental as they may be, it's certainly concerning. And we're going to continue to work closely with Ukraine and our international allies and partners to get them the security assistance they need."

Ukraine's ammunition shortages, compounded by the delays in U.S. aid, contributed to the loss of a key front-line city of Avdiivka in February. Heavy fighting continues along the front, mainly in northern Kharkiv Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast town of Chasiv Yar, and elsewhere.