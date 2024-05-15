Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian offensive, Pentagon, US aid, United States, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Pentagon: US 'working hard' to rush aid to Ukraine, battlefield situation 'concerning'

by Martin Fornusek May 15, 2024 11:30 AM 2 min read
U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary Gen. Patrick Ryder holds a press conference at the Pentagon on Aug. 22, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. is working hard to ship defense aid to Kyiv amid a renewed Russian push in northeastern Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said on May 14.

Moscow's troops launched a new offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, just as heavy battles continued to rage further east.

"It's a challenging situation on the battlefield right now in Ukraine," Ryder said during a press briefing.

"But all accounts are that they (Ukraine) continue to take measures to defend their territory," Ryder said, adding that the U.S. is going to do "everything we can to get them the critical munitions and supplies that they need."

After six months of delays, the U.S. Congress approved a $61 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine in April. The Pentagon warned that it will likely take some time before its effects are felt on the battlefield.

When asked by a journalist whether the precarious situation at the front was caused by the months-long delay in U.S. aid or by a better position of Russian forces, Ryder said that it was likely a combination of several factors.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

"It was not helpful to have this pause in security assistance," the spokesperson commented.

"Clearly... you've got other partners around the world that are providing aid to Ukraine. But the Russians have exploited the situation on the battlefield and are attempting to make advances.

"Incremental as they may be, it's certainly concerning. And we're going to continue to work closely with Ukraine and our international allies and partners to get them the security assistance they need."

Ukraine's ammunition shortages, compounded by the delays in U.S. aid, contributed to the loss of a key front-line city of Avdiivka in February. Heavy fighting continues along the front, mainly in northern Kharkiv Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast town of Chasiv Yar, and elsewhere.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.