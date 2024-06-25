Skip to content
Pentagon chief, new Russian defense minister talk for the first time

by Kateryna Denisova June 26, 2024 12:16 AM 1 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talks to the media at the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein air base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, on March 19, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a phone call with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on June 25, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said at a briefing.

This is the first time Austin spoke to Belousov since the latter was appointed as Russia's defense minister in May, replacing Sergei Shoigu in a surprise reshuffle of Russia's security and defense apparatus.

"During the call (with Belousov) the secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amidst Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine," Ryder said.

The conversation took place as Russian troops are trying to conduct offensives in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Moscow has yet to comment on the talks between Austin and Belousov.

The Pentagon chief had a call with Shoigu in March 2023 in the wake of a Russian jet downing a U.S. drone over the international waters of the Black Sea.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on June 25 that it has issued arrest warrants for Shoigu and Russia's General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov for war crimes against Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
11:02 PM

CNN: US may allow deploying its military contractors to Ukraine.

Such a move would help the Ukrainian military maintain and repair weapons systems provided by Washington much more quickly. U.S.-supplied military equipment that has been heavily damaged in combat has to be taken out of the country to Poland, Romania, or other NATO countries for repair, which took a long time, CNN wrote.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:59 PM

Ukraine brings back 90 POWs from Russian captivity.

The released captives include 32 personnel of the National Guard, including those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, 18 border guards, 17 personnel of the Navy, 15 soldiers of the Armed Forces as well as eight of the territorial defense, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.
9:39 PM

Zelensky says he's sure Ukraine will become EU member as accession talks kick off.

"As of today, we have full confidence — Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address. "Now, the focus is on the technical work between Ukraine and the EU, adapting our system to the EU, and Europe's political will to make the European project truly complete."
8:28 PM

EU Council approves draft security agreement with Ukraine.

"We have been preparing for the next European Council, which will take place at the end of this week in Brussels. This European Council will give a full picture of our support for Ukraine in all its forms," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a press conference in Luxembourg on June 25.
2:05 PM  (Updated: )

Breaking: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Russia's Shoigu, Gerasimov.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on June 25 that it has issued arrest warrants for ex Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, now secretary of Russia's Security Council, and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine. The charges relate to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the ICC said.
