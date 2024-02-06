Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Investigations in Ukraine, SBU, Bihus.info
Edit post

Parliament summons SBU head over alleged surveillance of Bihus.Info

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2024 3:32 PM 2 min read
The Security Service (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament voted to summon Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), following the report on Feb. 5 that one SBU department was behind the surveillance of the team of the Ukrainian investigative outlet Bihus.Info, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Feb. 6.

News that the Bihus.Info team was under surveillance first emerged on Jan. 16, when a video appeared online showing some staff members of the team supposedly using drugs during a private party, filmed from well-placed, hidden cameras.

After analyzing the video, Bihus.Info said that its employees had been under surveillance for months and announced they would investigate who was spying on its team. Bihus.Info is known for its investigations into government and law enforcement officials.

The SBU said it opened a criminal case into illegal surveillance, and the National Police launched proceedings over the violation of privacy.

Bihus.Info reported on Feb. 5 that the operation was conducted by the SBU's Department for Protection of National Statehood. President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of this department, Roman Semenchenko, on Jan. 31.

The SBU issued an official comment later on Feb. 5, saying it is continuing its investigation into the surveillance.

Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said on Feb. 6 in reaction to the news that the Ukrainian government needs closer oversight over the actions of security services within the country.

Maliuska said he is "proud of the quality of the journalists' investigations" and "ashamed of the 'work' of the security services.'"

The minister noted that the parliament, the Presidential Office, and the Prosecutor General's Office have oversight over the SBU.

Maliuk released a statement later on Feb. 6, in which he said that "such actions are unacceptable and have already caused a number of personnel decisions."

"My position is unequivocal - the actions of individual employees cannot erase all the positive results achieved by the SBU during the war and cast a shadow over every representative of the Service."

"I, as the head of the SBU, will do everything possible so that every mass media can work freely in Ukraine."

Investigative Stories From Ukraine: Politically connected NGOs help men exploit the Shliakh system, leave the country
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption, and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:43 PM

Kuleba meets with Portuguese FM in Kyiv.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Cravinho, for his "personal firm position in support of Ukraine" and said the two discussed Ukraine's peace formula, Ukraine's accession into NATO and the EU, and further Portuguese military assistance.
3:32 PM

Parliament summons SBU head over alleged surveillance of Bihus.Info

Ukraine's parliament voted to summon Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), following the report on Feb. 5 that the SBU was behind the surveillance of the team of the Ukrainian investigative outlet Bihus.Info, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Feb. 6.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:57 AM

Media: Finland to extend border closure with Russia.

A new decision on the status of the border is expected on Feb. 8, but sources in the government told Ilta Sanomat that the situation remains the same and that the government is looking for a more sustainable solution beyond simply temporarily extending the closure again.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.