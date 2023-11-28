Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, European Union
Edit post

Parliament chairman: Ukraine to open office in European Parliament

by Nate Ostiller November 28, 2023 8:30 PM 1 min read
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk during a speech on June 6, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will open a representative office in the European Parliament to help strengthen cooperation and foster ties, parliamentary chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said on national television on Nov. 28 as cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

He also added that there were plans to open an office of the European Parliament in Kyiv for the sake of mutual learning.

The proposed move would help increase the compatibility of Ukraine's parliament with European institutions and would allow Ukrainian lawmakers to observe the operations and functions of the European Parliament, Stefanchuk said.

"Compliance with the criteria of democratization and parliamentarism is very important for us, as we are integrating into Europe and want to have full compatibility," Stefanchuk said.

In a press conference on Nov. 28, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that she and Stefanchuk had signed a Memorandum of Understanding that outlined steps to take the cooperation of the respective parliaments to the "next level."

It will "bring our parliaments (and) people closer," she added.

The European Commission recommended that Ukraine begin talks regarding accession to the EU on Nov. 8, but a final vote of member states is still required to begin the official process.

Ukraine moves one step closer to joining EU. What’s next?
The European Commission’s historic decision on Nov. 8 recommending formal talks on Ukraine’s EU membership may be a milestone, but political hurdles, reforms, and years of negotiations still await before the country can finally join. After applying for EU membership on Feb. 28, 2022, just four days…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
4:37 AM

US state of Maine removes Trump from 2024 ballot.

Maine's election chief has disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot, in a surprise decision based on the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban," CNN confirmed on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.