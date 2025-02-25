The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Elections, Parliament, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Ukraine passes resolution on elections when there is 'sustainable peace' at 2nd attempt

by Kateryna Hodunova February 25, 2025 1:26 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian flag fluttering over the Verkhovna Rada building, on the Day of the National Flag, in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Aug. 23, 2024. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed a resolution on Feb. 25 to hold elections after "a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace is secured" in the country, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The decision was supported by 268 members of parliament (MPs), while 12 abstained, according to Zhelezniak. A day earlier, the parliament lacked the votes to approve the resolution on its first attempt.

The resolution to "support for democracy in Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression" stipulates that elections cannot be held under martial law, emphasizing the "need for continuity of leadership" in such circumstances.

The resolution comes after U.S. President Donald Trump called President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator" in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Feb. 19, accusing him of refusing to hold elections, and repeating false claims about the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only one who is responsible for making it impossible to hold "free, transparent, and democratic elections" in Ukraine with the participation of international observers, the resolution states.

"Martial law in Ukraine, introduced in response to Russia's full-scale invasion, does not allow for elections by Ukraine's Constitution of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian people are united in the opinion that such elections should be held after the war's end," the parliament declared.

Russia has widely used the claim that Zelensky is illegitimate in its propaganda to discredit the Ukrainian government. The false claim is based on the premise that Zelensky's first term in office was originally meant to end on May 20, 2024.

But Russia's full-scale invasion and the subsequent declaration of martial law in Ukraine has meant elections have been impossible to hold, and his term has been extended, something constitutional lawyers say is allowed under Ukrainian law.

Elections in Ukraine — a guide for beginners (and US Presidents)
U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 launched an astonishing attack on President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “dictator” with a “very low” approval rating that refuses to hold elections in Ukraine. The comments came a day after similar remarks made at the White House, in which Trump falsely
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Updated: Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.