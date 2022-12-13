Parliament approves bill to protect ethnic minorities.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada on Dec. 13 approved a bill to protect ethnic minorities in Ukraine - a requirement for accession to the European Union.

The bill describes who will be considered ethnic minorities in Ukraine, establishes their rights and obligations, and provides for the creation of advisory bodies with representatives of minorities.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, said that the bill determines ethnic minorities’ freedom of public association and peaceful assembly, as well as their freedom of thought, speech, conscience, and religion.