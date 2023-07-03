Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Papal envoy: No peace plan discussed in Moscow

by Martin Fornusek July 3, 2023 9:21 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi's mission to Moscow did not involve any discussions about a peace plan, Reuters cited the papal envoy on July 3.

His visit focused on humanitarian issues related to the Russo-Ukrainian War, the cardinal told the Italian public broadcaster RAI.

Zuppi arrived in Moscow on June 27, meeting Yuri Ushakov, an advisor to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani commented on June 29 that Moscow likely did not offer the Vatican envoy any assurances on starting a peace dialogue, instead inviting discussion on recovering abducted Ukrainian children, maintaining the grain corridor, and creating a free zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"There is a big aspiration that the violence will end and that human life can be preserved, starting with the protection of the little ones," the Holy See's envoy commented on his visit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky hosted Cardinal Zuppi in Kyiv on June 6, discussing Ukraine's peace formula and Russian war crimes, including the destruction of the Kakhovka dam that took place on that day.

While rejecting an immediate ceasefire without a path to sustainable peace, Zelensky appealed to the Vatican for assistance with the release of Ukrainian prisoners, the return of Russia-deported children, and the restoration of justice.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
