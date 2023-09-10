Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Overnight Shahed attack injures 4, damages over 100 buildings in Kyiv Oblast

by Igor Kossov September 10, 2023 4:10 PM 2 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136 kamikaze drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo credit: Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Damage from the overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast is more serious than previously reported, according to the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

Four people were wounded; 100 private homes and 30 apartments were damaged, along with a kindergarten building, a town administration building, a rehab center, two stores, a storage building, and a parking lot. ‌‌‌‌

Most of the damage consisted of broken windows and doors, with some damage to facades and roofs. One of the victims has serious head trauma, the rest got off with light injuries.

Overnight on Sept. 10, Ukraine's air defenses shot down 26 of 33 of the Shahed type drones that Russia used to attack the capital from multiple directions. Some buildings in the city were damaged, according to initial reports.  

The Shahed series consists of cheap, single-use, triangle-shaped loitering munitions powered by a single propeller. They carry a moderately powerful warhead that can demolish a small building with a direct hit. They are easier to destroy but more cost-effective than ballistic or cruise missiles.

Russia bought Shaheds en masse from Iran, rebranding them as the Geran series.  Over the past year, Russia launched Shahed production on its own territory and regularly uses them to strike at civilian targets in Ukraine.

Author: Igor Kossov
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

