Overnight Shahed attack injures 4, damages over 100 buildings in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Damage from the overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast is more serious than previously reported, according to the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

Four people were wounded; 100 private homes and 30 apartments were damaged, along with a kindergarten building, a town administration building, a rehab center, two stores, a storage building, and a parking lot. ‌‌‌‌

Most of the damage consisted of broken windows and doors, with some damage to facades and roofs. One of the victims has serious head trauma, the rest got off with light injuries.

Overnight on Sept. 10, Ukraine's air defenses shot down 26 of 33 of the Shahed type drones that Russia used to attack the capital from multiple directions. Some buildings in the city were damaged, according to initial reports.

The Shahed series consists of cheap, single-use, triangle-shaped loitering munitions powered by a single propeller. They carry a moderately powerful warhead that can demolish a small building with a direct hit. They are easier to destroy but more cost-effective than ballistic or cruise missiles.

Russia bought Shaheds en masse from Iran, rebranding them as the Geran series. Over the past year, Russia launched Shahed production on its own territory and regularly uses them to strike at civilian targets in Ukraine.