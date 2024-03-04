Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right

Opinion: Call of Duty's Modern Warfare III whitewashes the Kremlin's crimes

A man plays the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" video game during the 2023 Milan Games Week in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
Opinion, Ukraine, Russia's war, War crimes, Tech, Russia
Jason Wojnar
Jason Wojnar
Freelance journalist
March 4, 2024 3:48 PM 5 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

I started the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" video game campaign on the evening of Nov. 10, 2023, in my apartment in Kyiv with the aim of finishing it in a single night. I was two hours in when Star Wars star Mark Hamill’s familiar voice let out an urgent warning from my phone: “Attention, air raid alert. Proceed to the nearest shelter. Don’t be careless. Your overconfidence is your weakness.”

Being used to this by now, I proceeded to play the rest of the campaign with my headphones off so I could hear if Kyiv’s air defenses were active or if any explosions were within earshot. Either of these noises would signal that this is a more serious situation and that I really should heed Luke Skywalker’s words. It’s a process everyone in Kyiv deals with almost every day.

Modern Warfare III sees a new version of returning antagonist Vladimir Makarov committing acts of terrorism with the ultimate aim of “restoring glory to Russia.” In the mission “Deep Cover,” Station chief Kate Laswell meets her contact, Yuri, inside a Russian base, and the two discuss the possibility of the Kremlin being involved with Makarov.

Yuri denies this and ends the conversation with, “There are extremists in both our governments,” before the two are interrupted by a chemical attack. The narrative reinforces that Makarov is working on his own and the Russian government is not in line with his motives or means, but why?

Opinion: Putin’s silk road around sanctions
WASHINGTON, D.C. – For about 1,500 years, high-value goods were moved from China (and perhaps other parts of Asia) to Europe and the Middle East via the Silk Road. The precise route varied over time, but it always ran through and involved local traders in parts of what we
The Kyiv IndependentRobin Brooks

Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, an event preceded by an eight-year war in Ukraine’s Donbas region and the illegal annexation of Crimea. The occupation of Crimea has seen the indigenous Crimean Tatar population face severe political prosecution, along with countless instances of arrests and harassment toward anyone with a pro-Ukrainian position. Ukraine is not the only neighbor to have been attacked by Russia – Moscow has sent troops into Georgia and fought two wars in Chechnya.

Makarov’s private military company (PMC) is called Konni – the Russian word for horses – and they operate completely independent of the Russian army in the Call of Duty universe. In real life, Russia’s biggest PMC, the Wagner Group, fights directly alongside the Russian army in Ukraine. They had permission to recruit soldiers from Russian prisons and have become infamous for verified videos of their fighters beating people to death with sledgehammers.

As someone who was in Kyiv when the full-scale war began, playing through Modern Warfare III is like experiencing an extreme form of surrealist humor, the kind that doesn’t elicit any laughs. I know people who are serving on the front and who have family members still living under Russian occupation. People I know and their close family members have been killed because Russia decided to invade a peaceful country.

There’s a lot of discourse about “Call of Duty” promoting U.S. imperialism and glorifying the U.S. war machine, and those are certainly conversations that should happen. I can’t imagine how it must feel for anybody who lived through the historical events portrayed in the series to play some of these games or to know that their trauma is being turned into a video game.

Likewise, the series’ unwillingness to portray Russia as the greedy imperial power it has shown itself to be – one that lets its soldiers sexually assault, torture, and murder civilians – feels like I’m being lied to when my friends and I have already experienced the truth. It’s not like they hide it anymore, either.

So why does Modern Warfare III’s story try to paint Makarov as an extremist whose goals don’t align with the Russian government’s when the Russian army has committed numerous war crimes throughout recent decades?

Opinion: 6 obstacles to peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
There is consensus among observers of Russia’s war against Ukraine that it should end as soon as possible. Most Ukrainians couldn’t agree more. Today, one suspects, many Russians would also not mind ceasing the carnage. Why, then, is there still not – and likely will not be any time
The Kyiv IndependentAndreas Umland

Perhaps it's a reaction to the criticism toward the portrayal of Russians in the 2019 release of the annual series, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,"  where they are shown gunning down and torturing innocent people in the fictional country of Urzikstan. Even so, the game’s antagonist, General Barkov, is said to have gone rogue and acted outside the Kremlin’s chain of command.

People pointed out that the 2019 version’s “Highway of Death” alludes to a similarly named event during the Gulf War in 1991. In real life, the U.S. attacked an Iraqi convoy attempting to retreat back to Iraq through Highway 80 after invading Kuwait. Modern Warfare’s “Highway of Death” got its name because the Russian army bombed anyone trying to escape Urzikstan through the road. There is a case for the game presenting a revised version of history, but such arguments are empty when Russia has no problem dropping a bomb on the Mariupol Drama Theater or on a functioning maternity hospital still treating expecting parents.

Russia as the bad guy is a cliche that spans all the way back to Cold War thrillers and James Bond. As anybody living in Ukraine can tell you, Russia’s leaders have done nothing to prove the old cliche wrong, and there’s no need for any piece of fiction to lie about or whitewash the country’s imperialist ambitions. If the storytellers can’t do that, then they probably shouldn’t write about the country at all.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
Jason Wojnar
Jason Wojnar
Freelance journalist
Jason Wojnar is a freelance journalist based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Wojnar writes for TheGamer.com, GameRant.com, and Cigalah Group. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.