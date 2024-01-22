Skip to content
Ombudsman: Russia deports 17 children with disabilities from occupied Donetsk Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2024 4:51 PM 2 min read
Schuman RoundaboutMembers from a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, Avaaz, light candels and lay toys on the ground in the , the center of the EU district in Brussels, Belgium, in protest against the Russian abduction of Ukrainian children on Feb. 24, 2023. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia transferred 17 Ukrainian children with disabilities from the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast to a rehabilitation center near Moscow as part of the forced passportization campaign in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Jan. 22.

Ukrainian authorities have identified over 19,000 Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Some of them were deported under the guise of sending them for rehabilitation and then put into the custody of Russian families.

Only 388 children have been brought back to Ukraine so far, according to the national database Children of War.

The 17 children, who have issues related to their nervous and musculoskeletal systems, were reportedly taken to the “Ogonyok” rehabilitation center near Moscow by a Russian Defense Ministry plane, according to Lubinets.

The Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova reportedly facilitated the transfer.

Ukraine rescues illegally deported teenager from Russia
Ukraine has brought back an unlawfully displaced Ukrainian Oleksandr Naumkin, now 19, from Russia on Jan. 2. He was among the 31 children deported to Russia in May 2022, also known as “Group 31.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

“The practice of transferring Ukrainian children is not a gesture of goodwill with the aim of helping, but a strategically important program of the aggressor state — when, under the pretext of providing medical care, the Russians force Russian citizenship onto Ukrainians,” Lubinets said on Telegram.

“A mandatory condition for treatment is the presence of a Russian passport, which, by (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin’s order, is issued according to a simplified procedure. In this way, Russian citizenship is imposed under coercion, which contradicts the norms of international law.”

Putin signed a decree on Jan. 4, which states that Ukrainian orphans and children left without parental care can receive Russian citizenship by Putin's personal decision without taking into account all or some requirements of federal legislation.

According to Lubinets, this document will facilitate granting Russian citizenship to deported Ukrainian children, which, in turn, will allow for adopting them as Russians and changing their identity.

Russia has deported 150 Ukrainian children from the occupied parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts under the pretext of rehabilitation in 2023, Lubinets added in his Telegram post.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova in March for their role in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

Ukraine news

