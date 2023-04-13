Ombudsman: Military intelligence 'roughly knows' details of alleged beheading of Ukrainian POW

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency HUR "roughly knows" the details of the alleged murder by beheading of a Ukrainian POW, the video of which was circulated on social media on April 11, according to Ukraine's chief ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

"Yesterday I had a conversation with our intelligence agencies," said Lubinets, speaking on a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty livestream on April 12.

"According to their assumptions, they roughly know who did it, in what area, and who was directly involved in this, including who was directly the perpetrator."

The video of the man being beheaded using a knife circulated on Russian pro-war Telegram channels on the evening of April 11, from where it circulated across social media, prompting widespread outrage among Ukrainians and throughout the world.

A voice heard at the beginning of the video indicates that the victim might have still been alive when the alleged execution started.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said it had launched an official investigation into the alleged execution.

Meanwhile, Russia's Prosecutor General's Office also claimed they were verifying the video, which "allegedly seem to show the killing of an allegedly Ukrainian serviceman."

Earlier on April 12, a former commander of Russian paramilitary group Wagner said to Russian opposition media that he recognizes the two alleged beheaders of a Ukrainian POW to also be Wagner soldiers with whom he was personally acquainted.

Speaking on the Russian Youtube program "Khodorkovsky Live" on the evening of April 12, Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of opposition media outlet Gulagu.net reported that he had been in contact with Andrei Medvedev, the former Wagner fighter in question, who sought asylum in Norway after leaving the group.