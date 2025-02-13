Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Oil, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Oil prices drop 2% as Trump takes first step toward Ukraine peace talks, Reuters reports

by Olena Goncharova February 13, 2025 3:05 AM 1 min read
Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys," in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Nov. 19, 2020. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Oil prices dropped more than 2% on Feb. 12 after U.S. President Donald Trump took a significant step toward ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has contributed to higher oil prices due to concerns over global supply disruptions.

By 1:38 p.m. EST, Brent futures were down $1.71, or 2.22%, at $75.29 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1.78, or 2.43%, to $71.54. At their session lows, both benchmarks had fallen by more than $1 per barrel. The declines followed three days of gains, with Brent rising 3.6% and WTI increasing 3.7%, according to Reuters.

Trump addressed the war in Ukraine during phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Trump doing peace talks, I think that has taken some of the risk premium out of oil prices right now," Phil Flynn, a senior analyst with Price Futures Group, told Reuters.

Trump later confirmed on his social media platform that he and Putin had "agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelensky, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now."

Zelensky’s office said that the two leaders spoke for about an hour.

Following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Feb. 11 and new data showing that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in January, investors are trying to assess the central bank’s next move regarding interest rate cuts, Reuters reported.

"The combination of higher inflation and the possibility of peace (in Ukraine) is causing a bit of a sell-off in the market at the moment," Flynn told the news agency.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 PM

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:23 PM
Video

Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.