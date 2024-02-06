Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Avdiivka
Official: Situation in Avdiivka becomes 'critical in some places'

by Martin Fornusek February 6, 2024 3:22 PM 2 min read
Police officers patrol around the residential buildings after shellings in the frontline city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast as the Russia war continues in Ukraine, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The situation around Avdiivka, a besieged front-line town in Donetsk Oblast, is becoming "very difficult," even critical in some areas, said Vitalii Barabash, the head of the city's military administration, on Feb. 6.

Russia intensified its attacks against Avdiivka in October 2023, reportedly suffering heavy losses in an attempt to encircle the city mere kilometers from occupied Donetsk. In spite of the casualties, reports began emerging recently that Russian forces are making steady advances.

"The situation is very difficult, very tense. We could say that a few weeks ago, the situation was difficult but (still) under control," Barabash said on air.

The official added that this does not mean "that everything is lost" but stressed that Russia continues throwing large forces against Avdiivka.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its Feb. 6 morning report that over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 attacks near Avdiivka and near Novobakhmutivka, a village roughly 14 kilometers to the northwest.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Jan. 27 that despite Russian advances, the city is unlikely to fall in the coming weeks as Ukraine maintains its key supply route.

In its Feb. 4 assessment, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Moscow's troops recently advanced east of Avdiivka, moving up along the H-20 highway.

In Avdiivka, Ukrainians hold Russians off for nearly 10 years (PHOTOS)
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent agreed not to publish the names and/or last names of people who live or visit Avdiivka so as not to endanger them and their immediate family. The city of Avdiivka, in Donetsk Oblast, has been on the front line of Russia’s war against Ukraine
The Kyiv IndependentVitalii Poberezhnyi
Author: Martin Fornusek
MORE NEWS

