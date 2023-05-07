Official: Russian army shells Kherson Oblast, injures woman, damages civilian infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

On May 7, the Russian military shelled two villages, Yantarne and Kizomys, Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the shelling of Yantarne, a 62-year-old woman was injured. In another village, five Russian controlled aerial bombs destroyed three residential houses, seven buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Russia has been constantly shelling the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Kherson Oblast since November last year, when the Russian military was forced to withdraw troops from the strategic city of Kherson to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on May 3. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

In a recent Russian attack on the regional capital, Kherson, on May 3, 23 people were killed and 46 people injured.