Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Russian army shells Kherson Oblast, injures woman, damages civilian infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2023 9:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On May 7, the Russian military shelled two villages, Yantarne and Kizomys, Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the shelling of Yantarne, a 62-year-old woman was injured. In another village, five Russian controlled aerial bombs destroyed three residential houses, seven buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Russia has been constantly shelling the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Kherson Oblast since November last year, when the Russian military was forced to withdraw troops from the strategic city of Kherson to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on May 3. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

In a recent Russian attack on the regional capital, Kherson, on May 3, 23 people were killed and 46 people injured.

Update: 21 killed, 48 injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
“A railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket, a gas station — what unites these places? The bloody trail that Russia leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and Kherson Oblast,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.