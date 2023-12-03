Skip to content
Official: Russia has lost over 7,200 troops, 530 units of military equipment over past week

by Daria Shulzhenko December 3, 2023 4:06 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian gunmen fire a US-made M777 howitzer from their position on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast on August 1, 2022. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Over the past week, Ukrainian forces destroyed 534 units of Russian military equipment, as well as 7,210 Russian troops, First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk reported on Telegram on Dec. 3.

Starting from Nov. 27, Russia has lost 62 tanks, 117 armored personnel carriers, 75 artillery systems, six multiple-launch rockets systems (MLRS), five air-defense systems, 144 vehicles, and 27 units of some special equipment, according to Pavliuk.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 94 Russian drones, he added.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia has lost 332,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.