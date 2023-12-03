Official: Russia has lost over 7,200 troops, 530 units of military equipment over past week

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces destroyed 534 units of Russian military equipment, as well as 7,210 Russian troops, First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk reported on Telegram on Dec. 3.

Starting from Nov. 27, Russia has lost 62 tanks, 117 armored personnel carriers, 75 artillery systems, six multiple-launch rockets systems (MLRS), five air-defense systems, 144 vehicles, and 27 units of some special equipment, according to Pavliuk.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 94 Russian drones, he added.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia has lost 332,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.