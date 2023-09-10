Russian attack on Kherson injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the city of Kherson on Sept. 10 injured a woman, the Kherson Military Administration reported.

Russian forces reportedly hit the city's Suvorovskyi district at around 5:30 p.m. local time.

According to the authorities, a 69-year-old woman received a mine blast wound and an injury to her neck.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian troops shelled the village of Soniachne in Kherson Oblast the day prior on Sept. 9, killing a 48-year-old man.

Meanwhile, an attack on Kherson Oblast on Sept. 8 killed three people and injured five.