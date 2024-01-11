Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Odesa Oblast's military enlistment official suspected of illegal enrichment

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2024 3:19 PM 2 min read
The State Bureau of Investigation's officers catch an employee of a military enlistment office in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast, receiving a $7,000 bribe for removing draft-age men from Ukraine's military register on Jan. 11, 2024. (State Bureau of Investigation)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An employee of a military enlistment office in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast, was charged with power abuse after allegedly taking bribes to help potential recruits avoid the draft, the State Bureau of Investigation wrote on Jan. 11.

This is one of multiple cases of power abuse, illegal enrichment, and corruption in Ukraine's military enlistment offices reported throughout the full-scale war.

The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi's enlistment official allegedly arranged fake certificates of unfitness for military service for a $2,000 bribe and removed draft-age men from Ukraine's military register for $3,000.

The bureau said its investigators had documented the suspect receiving $7,000 for removing three men from the military register.

The law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the suspect's workplace, trying to establish other officials involved in the scheme and their "clients," the bureau added.

If convicted, the military recruitment official may face five years in prison.

A journalistic investigation into the extensive property of Yevhen Borysov, the former head of Odesa's military enlistment office, sparked a nationwide inspection into illicit practices in Ukraine's military enlistment offices last summer.

The probe revealed widespread abuses, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to fire the heads of all regional military enlistment offices.

Putin plays it safe by delaying new mobilization ahead of election in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 8 that he would participate in the upcoming presidential elections in March, seeking his 5th term in office. Putin, 71, has been in power since 1999 and it’s all but certain that he will secure a six-year term. Russia’s upcoming presidential
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.