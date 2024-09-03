Norway pledges $53 million for drones, air defense for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Oslo contributed 570 million Norwegian kroner (around $53.3 million) to purchase more drones and air defense systems for Ukraine, the Norwegian government announced on Sept. 3.

The donation is made through the London-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) in cooperation with the U.K., Lithuania, and the Netherlands. Norway has previously contributed a total of $168 million to the IFU since 2022.

The tranche includes drones and air defense to protect Ukraine's population and infrastructure from Russian attacks, according to the statement.

"Ukraine has an urgent need for more military equipment to protect itself against the Russian war of aggression. Together with other countries, Norway will do what we can to contribute," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

Norway has ramped up efforts to increase defense production, both for domestic needs and to aid Ukraine. Oslo announced a new package of military aid for Kyiv in late May worth around $190 million.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere also signed in May a bilateral security agreement. According to the deal, Oslo pledged to provide Ukraine with at least $1.3 billion in military aid in 2024.



