Norway pledges $53 million for drones, air defense for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova September 3, 2024 8:32 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (L) during a press conference following their talks in Kyiv, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP via Getty Images)
Oslo contributed 570 million Norwegian kroner (around $53.3 million) to purchase more drones and air defense systems for Ukraine, the Norwegian government announced on Sept. 3.

The donation is made through the London-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) in cooperation with the U.K., Lithuania, and the Netherlands. Norway has previously contributed a total of $168 million to the IFU since 2022.

The tranche includes drones and air defense to protect Ukraine's population and infrastructure from Russian attacks, according to the statement.

"Ukraine has an urgent need for more military equipment to protect itself against the Russian war of aggression. Together with other countries, Norway will do what we can to contribute," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

Norway has ramped up efforts to increase defense production, both for domestic needs and to aid Ukraine. Oslo announced a new package of military aid for Kyiv in late May worth around $190 million.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere also signed in May a bilateral security agreement. According to the deal, Oslo pledged to provide Ukraine with at least $1.3 billion in military aid in 2024.

Romanian parliament approves Patriot system delivery to Ukraine
The bill is yet to be signed by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, after which the government will issue an order for the delivery to go ahead.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova


Author: Kateryna Denisova
Several Ukrainian ministers submit resignations amid reports of government reshuffle.

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.