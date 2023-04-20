Northern Command: Russia hits Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the village of Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast with mortars, killing a local woman, Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command reported on April 20.

The woman received shrapnel wounds to the head and died at the hospital, the military added.

The Russian attack on Halahanivka injured two more civilians, according to the report.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces hit another village in the oblast, but there were no casualties or damages, the Northern Command said.

The border regions of northern and eastern Ukraine, such as Chernihiv Oblast, face the threat of constant attacks due to their proximity to Russia.