Ukraine stabilizes Pokrovsk front, seizes tactical initiative in some areas, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has stabilized the situation in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast and in some areas seized the tactical initiative, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 6.

Pokrovsk, located about 70 kilometers northwest of Donetsk, remains one of the most fiercely contested sectors of the front, where Russia has concentrated its main offensive efforts since March.

"The Pokrovsk direction is one of the most difficult sections of the front... However, thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, we managed to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region and in some places seize the tactical initiative," Syrskyi said in a post on social media.

Syrskyi highlighted the performance of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala," describing it as a unit capable of effective active defense.

The regiment demonstrated its effectiveness earlier this year near the village of Shevchenko, approximately three kilometers southwest of Pokrovsk, and during the 2022 Kharkiv offensive, he said.

"Soldiers, sergeants, officers, you fulfill your tasks with honor. Ukraine believes in you, and you can always be relied on. Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to you," Syrskyi added.

The estimated Russian advance in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of May 6, 2025, according to DeepState map. A black symbol marks Pokrovsk. (DeepState / OpenStreetMaps)

Ukrainian forces have liberated approximately 16 square kilometers (about 6.2 square miles) near Pokrovsk in recent weeks, Syrskyi announced on April 17.

Russian forces have recently intensified attacks in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said on April 29.

While Donetsk Oblast has been the epicenter of Russian aggression since 2014, with escalation after the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian troops have not yet crossed into neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Since early March, Ukraine has signaled readiness for a 30-day ceasefire if Russia agrees to reciprocal terms. Moscow has refused, demanding extraordinary concessions, including a halt to all foreign military aid to Ukraine.