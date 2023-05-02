Next round of grain deal extension negotiations scheduled for May 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

The next round of negotiations for the Black Sea Grain Initiative are scheduled for May 3, Reuters reported on May 2.

"Talks are scheduled for tomorrow. All parties... hopefully there will be results," an unnamed Ukrainian official told Reuters.

The UN and Turkey-brokered deal, first signed in July 2022, has been vital in subduing soaring food prices worldwide, given that Ukraine is one of the world's top grain suppliers.

The deal was extended for another 120 days on March 18, after weeks of Russia threatening to back out of it if certain terms were not met.

Russia "has signalled it will not allow the deal to continue" given that it believes "a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports has not been met," Reuters wrote.

All signatories must agree to the deal for it to be renewed.

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 that it was vital not only to extend the grain deal but to increase the number of daily exports and ensure the addition of other ports in the deal.