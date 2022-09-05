Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 5, 2022
In an evening address on Sept. 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the warehouse had stored the S-300 missiles used by Russian troops to bomb Kharkiv. Zelensky added that Ukrainian forces continue to destroy Russian depots, bases, crossings, and headquarters.

