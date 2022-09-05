Zelensky: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian ammunition depot that contained missiles used to bomb Kharkiv
September 5, 2022 11:17 pm
In an evening address on Sept. 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the warehouse had stored the S-300 missiles used by Russian troops to bomb Kharkiv. Zelensky added that Ukrainian forces continue to destroy Russian depots, bases, crossings, and headquarters.
