Monday, October 17, 2022

France to provide air defense systems to Ukraine

October 13, 2022 2:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
France will supply Ukraine with air defense systems, including radars and missiles, in the coming weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French TV channel France 2 on Oct. 12.He didn’t provide details on what type of anti-aircraft missiles or how many would be transferred.

Macron also confirmed that he had negotiated the delivery of six Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.

