France to provide air defense systems to Ukraine
October 13, 2022 2:57 am
France will supply Ukraine with air defense systems, including radars and missiles, in the coming weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French TV channel France 2 on Oct. 12.He didn’t provide details on what type of anti-aircraft missiles or how many would be transferred.
Macron also confirmed that he had negotiated the delivery of six Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.
