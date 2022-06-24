President Volodymyr Zelensky said that neither he nor Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had received an invitation to a meeting on the unblocking of Ukrainian seaports scheduled for June 8 in Ankara. He also said that Ukraine would not agree to export crops by rail through Belarus to the Baltic Sea ports. Belarus has taken part in Russia's aggression by letting Russia use its territory to attack Ukraine. Currently, 22-25 million tons of grain are blocked by Russia at several Ukrainian seaports.