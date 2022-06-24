Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalZelensky: Ukraine not invited to Russian-Turkish talks on grain exports.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 6, 2022 11:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that neither he nor Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had received an invitation to a meeting on the unblocking of Ukrainian seaports scheduled for June 8 in Ankara. He also said that Ukraine would not agree to export crops by rail through Belarus to the Baltic Sea ports. Belarus has taken part in Russia's aggression by letting Russia use its territory to attack Ukraine. Currently, 22-25 million tons of grain are blocked by Russia at several Ukrainian seaports.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok