Zelensky: More than 4.5 million people have no access to electricity due to Russian attacks.
November 7, 2022 12:55 am
In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.
He added that the authorities and energy companies are preparing different action plans depending on possible scenarios.
“Whatever the terrorists want, we must survive this winter and become even stronger in the spring,” Zelensky said.
As of November, nearly 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been seriously damaged by Russia.
