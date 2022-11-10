Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: 'It's not the enemy leaving. It's Ukrainians who drive the occupiers out at high cost'

November 10, 2022 11:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that "today we have good news from the south," referring to the Armed Forces liberating 41 settlements in the south.

According to him, the National Police entered the liberated villages of Kalynivske, Bobrovyi Kut, Yevhenivku, Kotsiubynske, and Snihurivka on Nov. 10, and stabilization measures began there.

"We should all remember now and always what this movement means, we should remember that every step (forward has a cost), the lives of our warriors," he said. "It's not the enemy leaving. It's Ukrainians who drive the occupiers out at high cost."

As the president spoke, reports of Ukrainian forces taking the outskirts of Kherson have been made public by unofficial Ukrainian and Russian reports.

