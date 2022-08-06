Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky emphasizes importance of increasing grain export to global market

August 6, 2022 12:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky explained that "the more our grain will be on the global market, the smaller will be the harvest of political chaos in countries, primarily in Africa and Asia, but not only there." Zelensky said that Ukraine expects its grain and oilseeds harvest of more than 65 million tonnes. “Therefore, if the partners do their part of the obligations under the Grain Initiative, the security part, and do not allow new Russian provocations in relation to our exports, then the food crisis, which has been so threatening to the world, can be overcome,” he said.

