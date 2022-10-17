Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalZelensky: Around 50 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action every day

This item is part of our running news digest

September 24, 2022 3:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The death rate among Russian soldiers is five times higher than for Ukrainian soldiers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Ouest-France newspaper. However, Zelensky noted that it is not possible to establish exact figures.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok