Zelensky: Around 50 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action every day
This item is part of our running news digest
September 24, 2022 3:40 pm
The death rate among Russian soldiers is five times higher than for Ukrainian soldiers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Ouest-France newspaper. However, Zelensky noted that it is not possible to establish exact figures.
