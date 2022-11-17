Zelensky appoints ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova as ambassador to Switzerland
November 17, 2022 6:20 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova as the ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland on Nov. 17.
Venediktova was dismissed from the prosecutor's office on July 19, with President Volodymyr Zelensky citing the presence of traitors in her agency as the reason for her dismissal.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Aug. 3 he believes Venediktova "has the competencies" to be an ambassador.
