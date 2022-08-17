Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 17, 2022

externalZelensky: 55 diplomatic missions have resumed work in Kyiv

This item is part of our running news digest

August 18, 2022 12:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the importance of maintaining embassadorial services during the war and said that 55 embassies have already resumed their work. On Aug. 17, Zelensky also received credentials from the new ambassadors to Ukraine from Belgium, Spain, Kyrgyzstan and Romania.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok