Zelensky: 55 diplomatic missions have resumed work in Kyiv
This item is part of our running news digest
August 18, 2022 12:52 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the importance of maintaining embassadorial services during the war and said that 55 embassies have already resumed their work. On Aug. 17, Zelensky also received credentials from the new ambassadors to Ukraine from Belgium, Spain, Kyrgyzstan and Romania.