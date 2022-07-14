WSJ: Preliminary agreement reached in Istanbul on partly lifting blockade of 3 Ukrainian ports

During a meeting between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations in Istanbul, Moscow preliminary agreed to allow Kyiv to ship grain using three Ukrainian ports. All ships will be inspected by the Turkish Navy, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the negotiations.

The parties agreed on the following mechanism: grain can be shipped from three Ukrainian ports in convoys accompanied by Ukrainian ships, with a ceasefire in place to protect ships within specific boundaries. Ukraine is set to partially demine the coastline.

Read More: Ukraine, Russia achieve ‘some progress’ in grain blockade negotiations

This was the first time Ukraine and Russia met to discuss the safe export of grain, as Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports persists and fears of a global food crisis continue to mount. According to international reports, 22-25 million tons of Ukrainian grain are blocked by Russia from being shipped abroad, increasing the risk of famine, particularly in Africa and Asia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there has been “some progress” in the negotiations.

Read More: Ukrainian grain has nowhere to go as Russian blockade persists