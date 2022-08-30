Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Washington Post: Ukraine ‘lures’ Russian missiles with wooden decoys resembling HIMARS.

August 30, 2022 5:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian troops have “tricked Russian forces into wasting expensive long-range cruise missiles” on the wooden decoys resembling advanced U.S. rocket systems, the Washington Post reported on Aug. 30. 

An anonymous Ukrainian official told the Washington Post that after a few weeks in the field, wooden decoys drew at least 10 Russian Kalibr cruise missiles, “an initial success that led Ukraine to expand the production of the replicas for broader use." 

“The destruction of Ukrainian replicas may partially account for Russia’s unusually boastful battle damage assessments on Western artillery, particularly the U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS,” the Washington Post wrote.

