US works to expedite delivery of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine

The US is planning to deliver two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine “in the very near future,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, CNN reported.

On Sept. 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine received NASAMS missiles from the US, adding that the NASAMS air defense systems were not enough to protect civilian infrastructure.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Oct. 10 pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems.

