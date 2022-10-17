Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 16, 2022 8:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that countries should send "a very clear and decisive message to Russia that they should not contemplate the use of nuclear weapons" in the war against Ukraine. "We're not going to slice the salami," he said, referring to the fact that any nuclear strike will be met with a harsh response.

