U.S. official: China, India should warn Russia not to use nuclear weapons.
October 16, 2022 8:37 pm
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that countries should send "a very clear and decisive message to Russia that they should not contemplate the use of nuclear weapons" in the war against Ukraine. "We're not going to slice the salami," he said, referring to the fact that any nuclear strike will be met with a harsh response.
