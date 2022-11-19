US defense secretary: 'Russia's invasion offers preview of a possible world of tyranny and turmoil'
November 20, 2022 12:42 am
Russia's invasion of Ukraine "offers a preview of a possible world of tyranny and turmoil that none of us want to live in," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Nov. 19 during a speech to a security forum in Canada.
Lloyd also said that "Putin's fellow autocrats are watching and they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own," leading to a "dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation."
