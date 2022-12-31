Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 31, 2022

US concerned about China's 'alignment with Russia' amid war in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 31, 2022 10:09 am
In a statement to CNN, the U.S. State Department spokesperson expressed concerns about China's "alignment with Russia as Moscow continues its brutal and unlawful invasion of Ukraine." The statement came after Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held a phone call on Dec. 30.

“Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear it is still investing in close ties to Russia,” the spokesperson told CNN, adding that “those that side with Moscow in this unjust war will inevitably find themselves on the wrong side of history.”

The spokesperson said that the U.S. and the EU had warned China of the consequences of providing Russia with military assistance for its war against Ukraine or systematic assistance with sanctions evasion.

On Dec. 30, Xi told Putin that China is ready to “increase political cooperation” with Russia “to be global partners.”

On Dec. 22, China’s and Russia’s naval forces engaged in joint military drills in the East China Sea, the latest in a series of exercises that showcase the deepening defense ties between the two countries.

