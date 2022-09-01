Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS obtains warrant to seize $45 million airplane belonging to Russian energy company

September 1, 2022 7:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the confiscation of Boeing 737-7EM aircraft which belongs to LUKOIL, a Russian multinational oil and gas corporation, due to sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
